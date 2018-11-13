Greensboro Police Press Release US 29 north bound at I-40 11.13.2018

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
GREENSBORO, NC (November 13, 2018) – Be advised that US 29 north bound at I-40 East / Business 85 N will be closed for a short period due to a motor vehicle crash
Please use alternate routes of travel at this time.
