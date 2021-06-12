Greensboro Police Press Release Update TrafficAdvisory-Wendover Eastbound and Westbound 6-12-21

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
****************Update***********All Lanes Are Now Open*************
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Wendover Avenue East Bound and West Bound Between
GREENSBORO, NC (June 12, 2021) — Due to a traffic collision, Wendover Avenue East-Bound and West-Bound are blocked between Meadowood Street and Edwardia Drive. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and to use caution driving in this area.
