Greensboro Police Press Release Update Traffic Fatality Accident Randleman Rd 05-24-2021

UPATE: Traffic Fatality on Vandalia Road at Randleman Road

On Monday 5/24/2021 at approximately 6:45 am a white 2007 Dodge Nitro was operated west bound on Vandalia Road at Randleman Road. The Dodge Nitro travelled off the roadway and collided with a 2007 Toyota Tacoma operated by Mr. Virgil Lewis Brewington. After striking the Toyota Tacoma, the Dodge Nitro continued west crossing Randleman Road and striking a light pole and a tree before coming to a rest. Mr. Brewington did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the Dodge Nitro was identified as Mr. Corey Deshaun Striblin, 33 years of age, of Greensboro. Mr. Stiblin was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

GREENSBORO, NC (May 24, 2021) – Randleman Road will be closed at Vandalia Road due to a motor vehicle accident. Police are on scene and the investigation is ongoing. Motorists are advised to use caution and use alternate routes.

