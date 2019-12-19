Greensboro Police Press Release Update Traffic Advisory West Friendly Avenue

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

**********Update******All Lanes Are Now Open**********

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (December 19, 2019) – Police are on scene at West Friendly Avenue near I-73 investigating a traffic accident involving a tractor trailer rollover. Motorists on West Friendly Avenue traveling in both directions should expect delays as police investigate the matter. No major injuries were incurred by parties involved in the incident.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and avoid this route, if possible. There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.