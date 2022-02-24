Greensboro Police Press Release Update Traffic Advisory W Market and Lindell Rd. 02.24.2022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
**********All Lanes Are Now Open***********
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (February 24, 2022) – Please be advised, Market Street west bound lanes are shut down at Lindell Road due to a motor vehicle collision.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.
There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.