Greensboro Police Press Release Update Traffic Advisory North Church 10.02.2018

***************Update*************North Church Street is now open*************

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 02, 2018) – Be advised that North Church Street between Whistling Swan Drive and Rivington Way is closed due to assisting the Greensboro Fire Department.

Please use alternate routes of travel at this time.

