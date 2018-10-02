Greensboro Police Press Release Update Traffic Advisory North Church 10.02.2018

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287
***************Update*************North Church Street is now open*************
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (October 02, 2018) – Be advised that North Church Street between Whistling Swan Drive and Rivington Way is closed due to assisting the Greensboro Fire Department.
Please use alternate routes of travel at this time.
=======================================================
