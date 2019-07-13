Greensboro Police Press Release Update Traffic Advisory Muirs Chapel Rd 07.13.2019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

Update: South bound Muirs Chapel Road is closed at Tower Road. All traffic is being detoured onto Tower Road.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (July 13, 2019) -Please be advised that Muirs Chapel Road at Tower Road is down to one lane in both directions due to a traffic crash.

Please use caution in this area and try to use alternate routes of travel if possible.

No further information is available at this time.

