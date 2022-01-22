Greensboro Police Press Release Update Traffic Advisory I 840 Westbound and Battleground 01222022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

***********Update********All Lanes Are Now Open***********

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 22, 2022) – Please be advised, all lanes I-840 westbound are shut down at Battleground Avenue due to a motor vehicle collision. Traffic is being diverted to Battleground Avenue at this time.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.