Greensboro Police Press Release Update Traffic Advisory Gate City Blvd at South Holden Rd 04.08.2021

***************All Lanes Are Open****************

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: GATE CITY BOULEVARD AND SOUTH HOLDEN ROAD

GREENSBORO, NC (April 8, 2021) – Gate City Boulevard is closed between Boulevard Street and Colby Street due to a motor vehicle crash.

Police are asking citizens to use caution in the area or avoid the area at this time.

