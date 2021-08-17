Greensboro Police Press Release Update Traffic Advisory East Gate City Boulevard 08172021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

**************All Lanes Are Now Open******************

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 17, 2021) -Be advised that all lanes of travel of East Gate City Boulevard will be shut down from U. S. 29 to Lincoln Street. Also all lanes of travel of Hackett Street will be shut down from U. S. 29 to Gorrell Street due to an ongoing Police investigation. Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.