Greensboro Police Press Release Update Traffic Advisory Accident Randleman Rd 05-24-2021

********************All Lanes Are Now Open******************

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 24, 2021) – Randleman Road will be closed at Vandalia Road due to a motor vehicle accident. Police are on scene and the investigation is ongoing. Motorists are advised to use caution and use alternate routes.

