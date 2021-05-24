Greensboro Police Press Release Update Traffic Advisory Accident Randleman Rd 05-24-2021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
********************All Lanes Are Now Open******************
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (May 24, 2021) – Randleman Road will be closed at Vandalia Road due to a motor vehicle accident. Police are on scene and the investigation is ongoing. Motorists are advised to use caution and use alternate routes.
