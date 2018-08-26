Greensboro Police Press Release Update Traffic Advisory 08 26 2018 Walker Ave and Holden Rd_

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

********************Update******All Lanes Are Now Open********************

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 26, 2018) – Due to a single car accident that downed a light pole and a tree, the eastbound lanes of West Market Street between Holden Road and Walker Avenue are shut down. Duke Power is enroute to the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area and to utilize alternate routes of travel.

