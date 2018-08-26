Greensboro Police Press Release Update Traffic Advisory 08 26 2018 Beechwood St. Lindell Rd.

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

******Update*****All roads are now open*****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 26, 2018) – Due to a tree being down, Beechwood Street at South Lindell Road will be closed until further notice.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area and to utilize alternate routes of travel.

