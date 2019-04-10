Greensboro Police Press Release Update Traffic Advisory 04.10.2019 S. Benbow Road

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573
*****************The Road Is Now Open*********************
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (April 10, 2019) – Be advised S. Benbow Road between Gorrell Street and E. Gate City Blvd. is closed due to a vehicle accident.
Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and avoid this area.
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.