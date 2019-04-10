Greensboro Police Press Release Update Traffic Advisory 04.10.2019 S. Benbow Road

*****************The Road Is Now Open*********************

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 10, 2019) – Be advised S. Benbow Road between Gorrell Street and E. Gate City Blvd. is closed due to a vehicle accident.

Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and avoid this area.

