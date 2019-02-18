Greensboro Police Press Release Update Traffic Advisory 02.18.2019 Pembroke Road

****************Road Is Now Open************

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2019) – Be advised Pembroke Road is closed between Benjamin Parkway and Surry Drive due to a Police Investigation.

Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and avoid this area.

