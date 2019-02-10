Greensboro Police Press Release Update Traffic Advisory 02.10.2019 Jefferson Road at Bearhollow Road

Posted By: Greensboro 101 February 10, 2019 10:18 am

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573

********************Update Roads Are Now Open*******************

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 10, 2019) – Be advised Jefferson Road at Bearhollow Road is closed due to a vehicle collision involving downed power lines. Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and avoid this area.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Update-Traffic-Advisory-02.10.2019-Jefferson-Road-at-Bearhollow-Road.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE