Greensboro Police Press Release Update Traffic Advisory 01.25.2019

GREENSBORO, NC (January 25,2019) – Please be advised that Hicone Road will be closed between Jason Road and Pearview Drive due to a vehicle accident involving a downed utility pole.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes of travel

