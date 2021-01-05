Greensboro Police Press Release Update Traffic Advisory 01.05.2021 S ELM-EUGENE ST

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

*************Update********All Lanes Are Now Open********

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 05, 2021) – Please be advised that S Elm-Eugene Street is closed between W Gate City Boulevard and E Whittington Street in both directions of travel. Officers are on scene investigating an accident.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

