Greensboro Police Press Release Update Commercial Burglary Atlas Firearms 07.26.2019

******Update*****Reference Commercial Burglary from Atlas Firearms

GREENSBORO, NC (July 26, 2019) – On 7/26/19, Kaylan Matthew Stimpson, 17yo, was arrested by the Greensboro Police Department on an outstanding warrant for Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon. During the investigation, evidence was collected connecting Kaylan Stimpson to the 6-25-19 Commercial Burglary that occurred at Atlas Firearms.

Stimpson was then charged with Breaking and Entering, Larceny, and Possession of Stolen Firearms.

The investigation is ongoing and other suspects are being sought at this time.

