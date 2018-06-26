Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Crash Fatality 06.25.2018 E. Gate City Blvd.

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: D.A. Sullivan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7744

Traffic Crash Fatality

GREENSBORO, NC (June, 26, 2018) – On Monday, June 25, 2018 at approximately 2137 hours, Greensboro Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on E Gate City Blvd between Watson St and Macon St. Mr. Mario Fountain/36 of Greensboro was operating a silver Chrysler 300 eastbound on E Gate City Blvd. Ms. Tasha Nowlan/45 of Greensboro, was walking southbound across E Gate City Blvd. Ms. Nowlan was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to injuries sustained during the crash. No charges have been filed. This ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit.

