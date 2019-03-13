Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Crash Fatality 03.13.2019 Randleman Road

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: D.A. Sullivan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7744

Traffic Crash Fatality

GREENSBORO, NC (March 13, 2019) – On 2/23/2019 at approximately 2113 hours, Ms. Natavia Gallop (B/F/21 of Greensboro) was operating a white 2017 Honda Civic northbound on Randleman Rd in the area of Tipperary Dr. Mr. Sky Jasper Pratt (W/M/47 of Greensboro) was crossing Randleman Rd on foot, east to west, and entered into the path of the Honda Civic and was struck by the vehicle in the northbound lane of travel. Mr. Pratt was transported to a local hospital for treatment and succumbed to his injuries on 3/10/2019. No charges have been filed. This ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit.

