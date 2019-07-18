Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory McConnell Road 07.18.2019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
GREENSBORO, NC (July 18, 2019) -Please be advised that McConnell Road from English Street to Avalon Street is closed due to a traffic collision investigation.
Please use caution in this area and try to use alternate routes of travel if possible.
No further information is available at this time.
