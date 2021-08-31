Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory Liberty Rd 08.31.2021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (August 31, 2021) – Be advised that Liberty Road will be shut down between Edgemont Road and Pleasant Garden Road due to an ongoing Police investigation.
Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.
