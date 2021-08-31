Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory Liberty Rd 08.31.2021

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 31, 2021 5:15 pm

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 31, 2021) – Be advised that Liberty Road will be shut down between Edgemont Road and Pleasant Garden Road due to an ongoing Police investigation.

Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-Liberty-Rd-08.31.2021.doc



SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE