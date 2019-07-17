Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory I-40 westbound S. Elm-Eugene St.

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 17, 2019 4:01 pm

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (July 17, 2019) -Please be advised I-40 westbound middle lane is closed from Patton Avenue bridge to South Elm-Eugene Street due to a disabled vehicle.

Please use caution in this area and try to use alternate routes of travel if possible.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-I-40-westbound-S.-Elm-Eugene-St..doc.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE