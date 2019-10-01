Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory I-40 eastbound Randleman Rd.

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (October 1, 2019) -Please be advised I-40 eastbound at Randleman Road Exit 220 is closed due to a vehicle accident.

Please use caution in this area and try to use alternate routes of travel if possible.

