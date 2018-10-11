Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory I-40 at Martin Luther King Blvd. 10.11.2018

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (October 11, 2018) – Be advised that I-40 west bound at Martin Luther King Blvd. will be closed for a short period due to a motor vehicle crash
Please use alternate routes of travel at this time.
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.