Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory I-40 at Martin Luther King Blvd. 10.11.2018

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 11, 2018) – Be advised that I-40 west bound at Martin Luther King Blvd. will be closed for a short period due to a motor vehicle crash

Please use alternate routes of travel at this time.

