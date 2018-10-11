Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory I-40 at Martin Luther King Blvd. 10.11.2018

Posted By: Greensboro 101 October 11, 2018 11:38 am

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (October 11, 2018) – Be advised that I-40 west bound at Martin Luther King Blvd. will be closed for a short period due to a motor vehicle crash

Please use alternate routes of travel at this time.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-I-40-at-Martin-Luther-King-Blvd.-10.11.2018.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE