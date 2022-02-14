Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory E. Gate City Blvd. S. English St. 02.14.2022

GREENSBORO, NC (February 14, 2022) – Please be advised, all westbound lanes on East Gate City Blvd. at South English Street are closed due to a motor vehicle collision.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

