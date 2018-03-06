Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory Bass Chapel Rd. 03.06.2018

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 6, 2018) – Please be advised Bass Chapel Road will be closed between Lake Jeanette Road and Regents Park Lane due to a vehicle accident.

Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and to use caution when traveling in this area.

