Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory 09.26.2018 N Elm at E Cone Blvd

GREENSBORO, NC (September 26, 2018) – Motorists are asked to use caution at N Elm Street and E Cone Blvd. due to the signal lights being out from a power outage.

