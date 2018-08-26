Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory 08 26 2018 S. Elm-Eugen and E. Montcastle

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (August 26, 2018) – South Elm-Eugene Street at East Montcastle Drive will be closed both directions due to a single vehicle accident with power lines down.
Drivers are asked to avoid this area and to utilize alternate routes of travel.
