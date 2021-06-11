Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory 06.11.2021 Business 220 S

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
UPDATE: US 220 South is now back open
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (June 11, 2021) – Please be advised US 220 South will be down to one lane just south of Business 85 due to a motor vehicle accident until further notice.
Officers are on scene investigating.
Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.
