CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (May 19, 2018) – Please be advised that 85 South at Holden Road is down to two lanes of traffic due to a motor vehicle accident involving serious injuries.
Motorists are asked to use alternate routes of travel and exercise caution when in this area.
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory 05.19.2018"