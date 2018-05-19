Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory 05.19.2018

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (May 19, 2018) – Please be advised that 85 South at Holden Road is down to two lanes of traffic due to a motor vehicle accident involving serious injuries.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes of travel and exercise caution when in this area.

