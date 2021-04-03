Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory 04.03.2021 2100 Block of Battleground

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 3, 2021) – Please be advised that the southbound lanes from the 2100 block of Battleground Avenue between Albright Drive and Fortune Lane will be closed until further notice. Officers are on scene investigating an accident.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

No further information is available at this time.

