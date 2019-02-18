Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory 02.18.2019 Boulder Rd.

Posted By: Greensboro 101 February 18, 2019 8:14 am

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2019) – Be advised Boulder Road is closed between Chimney Rock Road and Boulder Court due to a vehicle crash.

Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and avoid this area.

