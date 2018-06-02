Greensboro Police Press Release Silver Alert Roy Thomas Stover 06.01.2018

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

*********** SILVER ALERT Greensboro NC ***********

GREENSBORO, NC (June 1, 2018) At 8:17 am on 05/10/2018, Mr. Roy Thomas Stover was reported missing from 2006 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC.

Mr. Roy Thomas Stover was last seen Thursday, 05/10/2018 at approximately 08:17 am, at 2006 Veasley St., Greensboro, NC.

Mr. Roy Thomas Stover has not returned to 2006 Veasley St., Greensboro, NC and the Greensboro Police Department is now searching for him.

Mr. Roy Thomas Stover is described as a black male, brown eyes, 61 years of age, 6’2″, 300 pounds, and gray hair. *** Photo attached ***

Mr. Roy Thomas Stover was last seen wearing gray shorts with red trim, unknown shirt.

There is no known direction of travel or destination for Mr. Roy Thomas Stover.

Mr. Roy Thomas Stover suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information or who has seen Mr. Roy Thomas Stover is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

[Roy Thomas Stover][https://www.police2police.com/mug.aspx?ID=G0001_757611_011&Name=ROY%20STOVER]

