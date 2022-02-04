Greensboro Police Press Release SILVER ALERT 02.04.2022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

GREENSBORO, NC (February 4, 2022) – At 2:30 pm on February 4, 2022, Mr. Phillip Walls was reported missing from the Greensboro area.

Mr. Walls is a 46-year-old black male. He is 5′ 10″ tall and weighs 190 pounds. Mr. Walls was last seen on February 2, 2022 at 2:00 pm wearing a brown jacket, white hooded sweatshirt with red lettering, brown pants, and dark blue tennis shoes with white stripes. Mr. Walls suffers from cognitive impairment.

[phillip walls]