Greensboro Police Press Release Robbery of Person 3808 West Gate City Blvd. 07.14.2019

Police Investigating Robbery Of Person

Greensboro, NC (July 14, 2019) The Greensboro Police Department conducted an investigation reference a Robbery of Person. The incident occurred at Shooters Sports Bar located at 3808 West Gate City Boulevard, in the early morning hours of July 14, 2019, at approximately 2:15 am. The incident resulted in a vehicle chase that ended near River Road and Vickery Chapel Road.

High Point Police Department, N.C. State Highway Patrol and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department assisted Greensboro Police Department during the investigation. The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

