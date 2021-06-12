Greensboro Police Press Release Power Outage W.Market St. 06.12.2021

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Power Outage

GREENSBORO, NC (June 12, 2021) – Be advised at W. Market Street corridor in the area of NC 68 there will be a power outage due to a damaged power line.

Motorists are advised to use caution and use alternate routes.

