Greensboro Police Press Release Power Outage W.Market St. 06.12.2021

Power Outage
GREENSBORO, NC (June 12, 2021) – Be advised at W. Market Street corridor in the area of NC 68 there will be a power outage due to a damaged power line.
Motorists are advised to use caution and use alternate routes.
