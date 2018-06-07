Greensboro Police Press Release Police Investigating Attempted Commercial Robbery 06.07.2018 2814 Patterson St.

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Police Investigating Attempted Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (June 07, 2018) – Greensboro police are investigating an attempted armed robbery of the BP Family Fare Mart located at 2814 Patterson St. Officers were dispatched there at approximately 8:10am.

An unidentified male suspect entered the store armed with a box cutter and demanded money, but fled the scene before obtaining any cash or property. The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 240 pounds, short hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jeans, and some type of mask covering his eyes and nose. No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

