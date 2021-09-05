Greensboro Police Press Release Hit and Run Lanada Rd. 09.05.2021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Hit and Run Crash on Lanada Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (09/05/2021) – On Sunday 09/05/2021 at approximately 0330 hours, the Greensboro Police Department responded to Lanada Rd near Stanley Rd for a hit and run traffic crash that involved a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased from injuries sustained in the collision. Police are searching for a black 2006 to 2009 Lexus IS250. The vehicle should have damage to the left side, including a missing piece of bumper, fog light, and wheel well.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

