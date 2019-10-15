Greensboro Police Press Release Death Investigation 400 Hassall St. 10 15 2019

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”
CITY OF GREENSBORO
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Ronald Glenn
Phone: 336-574-4002
Death Investigation
GREENSBORO, NC (October 15, 2019) – This morning at approximately 8:00 a.m. the Greensboro Police Department responded to the 400 block of Hassall St on a subject down call. Upon arrival the victim was determined to be deceased. Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division are currently on scene investigating the incident.
