Greensboro Police Press Release Death Investigation 400 Hassall St. 10 15 2019

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Ronald Glenn

Phone: 336-574-4002

Death Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (October 15, 2019) – This morning at approximately 8:00 a.m. the Greensboro Police Department responded to the 400 block of Hassall St on a subject down call. Upon arrival the victim was determined to be deceased. Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division are currently on scene investigating the incident.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.