Greensboro Police Press Release Death Investigation 400 Hassall St. 10 15 2019

Death Investigation
GREENSBORO, NC (October 15, 2019) – This morning at approximately 8:00 a.m. the Greensboro Police Department responded to the 400 block of Hassall St on a subject down call. Upon arrival the victim was determined to be deceased. Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division are currently on scene investigating the incident.

