Greensboro Police Press Release Commercial Robbery 12272019 2902 Randleman Rd

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (December 27, 2019) – At 10:15 a.m. Greensboro police responded to the Dollar Tree located at 2902 Randleman Rd in reference to a robbery of business. Witnesses reported that a suspect entered the store, confronted the staff and robbed the business at gunpoint. He stole an undisclosed amount of money. As the suspect left the store he robbed a customer in the parking lot of their vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30’s, 5’10” tall with a medium build. He was armed with a handgun. The suspect fled in a Silver 2014 Toyota Corolla with North Carolina registration FHA-3539. Citizens who observe that vehicle are encouraged to immediately contact police by calling 911.

Detectives are currently on scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

