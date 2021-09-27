Greensboro Police Press Release Commercial Robbery 09.27.2021 1041 Summit Ave

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (09/27/2021) – On 09/27/2021 at 9:19 a.m. police responded to Cookout at 1041 Summit Avenue reference a robbery of business. Two males armed with handguns took an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

