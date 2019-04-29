Greensboro Police Press Release Commercial Robbery 04.29.2019 Waugh Street

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Commercial Robbery
GREENSBORO, NC (April 29, 2019) – On 4.29.2019 at 5:12 p.m. – Police responded to the 621 Waugh Street in reference to a robbery of business. The suspect entered the business armed with a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of money. There were no injuries reported at this time.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing all dark clothing last seen fleeing the business on foot towards the rear.
The investigation is ongoing.
