Greensboro Police Press Release Commercial Robbery 04.29.2019 Waugh Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (April 29, 2019) – On 4.29.2019 at 5:12 p.m. – Police responded to the 621 Waugh Street in reference to a robbery of business. The suspect entered the business armed with a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of money. There were no injuries reported at this time.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing all dark clothing last seen fleeing the business on foot towards the rear.

The investigation is ongoing.

