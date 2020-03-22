Greensboro Police Press Release Commercial Robbery 03.22.2020 3610 W Wendover Ave

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

COMMERCIAL ROBBERY

GREENSBORO, NC (March 22, 2020) – On 03/22/2020, at 10:23 am, police responded to a commercial robbery at the Speedway located at 3610 West Wendover Avenue.

The suspect entered the business, brandished a knife, and demanded money. The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male, wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes. He was last seen traveling east on Wendover Avenue in a red older model Nissan Frontier.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

