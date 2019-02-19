Greensboro Police Press Release Commercial Robbery 02.19.2019

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (Feb 19, 2019) – At approximately 9:49am Greensboro Police responded to 814 Summit Ave, Mrs. Winners restaurant, on a reported robbery of the business. An unidentified suspect entered the business and demanded money. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled from the business on foot. He was last seen running west on Park Avenue. The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’3″ to 5’4″, slim build. He was wearing black pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt, and was carrying a blue bag. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.