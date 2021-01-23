Greensboro Police Press Release Commercial Robbery 01.23.2021 3101 Summit Ave

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (01/23/2021)) – On 01.23.2021 at 6:11 a.m. police responded to Express Mart at 3101 Summit Avenue reference a robbery of business. A man brandishing a handgun took an undisclosed amount of money and left in a dark colored SUV. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

