Greensboro Police Press Release Aggravated Assault 09.03.2018 Greenbrier Rd. and N. Church St.

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact : CID

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2255

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 3, 2018) – On Monday September 3rd, 2018 at 2:43 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Greenbrier Road and North Church Street in reference to a reported shooting. The first officers arriving located a victim who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Additional arriving officers located a suspect, this investigation is still ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.