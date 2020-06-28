Greensboro Police Press Release Aggravated Assault 06.28.2020 4300 block of Bernau Ave.

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (June 28, 2020) – Police are currently on scene of an aggravated assault investigation in the 4300 block of Bernau Avenue. One subject has been located with injuries sustained by gunfire. The assault appears to be targeted, and no hazard exists for the public at large. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.