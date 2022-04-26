Greensboro Police Press Release Aggravated Assault 04.26.2022 300 Block of Avalon Rd.

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 26, 2022) – On 04/26/2022 at 10:20 a.m. police responded to the 300 block of Avalon Road in reference to a shooting. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital via EMS.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.